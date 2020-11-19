Kelly Ripa looks incredibly toned during workout inside her beautiful bedroom The star hasn't been to the gym in eight months

Kelly Ripa has been seriously missing her daily gym sessions but that doesn't mean she's been skipping out on her workouts.

The TV host, 50, admitted on her Instagram Stories that she hasn't been to the gym in eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she was putting herself through her paces from the comfort of her pretty incredible bedroom.

Despite her boudoir surroundings Kelly looked ready to work up a sweat and showed off her toned figure in tight, black activewear.

In the video, Kelly told her fans she needed to build up strength in her arms and so she was embarking on a virtual Obé fitness class using weights.

Kelly proceeded to workout with her laptop on the floor in front of her. She launched into her lunges and her oversized bed and chandeliers could be seen behind her.

The Live with Ryan & Kelly host joked that she now lives in her gym/bedroom and wrote that the room was for sleeping at night and was a gym by day.

Kelly said she needed to tone up her arms

Kelly recently opened up to Parade magazine about her and her husband, Mark Consuelos’s, healthy lifestyle and said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

She rarely skips a workout and told People magazine that exercise has become habitual.

Her bedroom is also her gym

"So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do.”

Kelly also enjoys eating healthily, but even she has a treat now and then.

"On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat-free, but they're delicious,” she told Bon Appetit.

