Kelly Ripa's joyous news revealed as star marks work achievement with Ryan Seacrest The pair have been co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017

Kelly Ripa has had a busy start to the year – with lots of personal celebrations, including milestone birthdays in her family.

But most recently, the TV host had reason to celebrate at work after it was revealed that Live with Kelly and Ryan has been ranked the most-watched daytime talk show for two weeks in a row.

Findings from the latest ratings report also stated that Live is the number one talk show for women between the ages of 25 and 54, and has been for 57 consecutive weeks.

The news is especially great for Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest since they are also executive producers of the show, along with Michael Gelman.

Kelly and Ryan have been hosting Live together since 2017. The American Idol judge took over the role from Michael Strahan, who left the ABC daytime show to join Good Morning America full-time.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's show has been the most-watched daytime programme 2 weeks in a row

Kelly has been hosting Live since 2001, and has worked with a number of co-stars over the years.

The mother-of-three first joined the programme to host alongside the late Regis Philbin.

When Regis left in 2011, Kelly fronted the programme alone between 2011 and 2012 – with the name being changed to Live with Kelly.

Kelly and Ryan have been co-hosting Live together since 2017

This happened again between 2016 and 2017 during the period of time between Michael leaving and Ryan joining.

Kelly and Ryan have incredible on-screen chemistry and are a huge hit with viewers. In real life, they are just as close and recently opened up about their friendship.

In an interview with ET in 2020, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star. "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

The TV duo are also executive producers of Live with Kelly and Ryan

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise for the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

The award-winning star added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

