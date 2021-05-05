Rebel Wilson shows off stunning new ring – with a very special inscription The actress showed it off on Instagram

Rebel Wilson was gifted a very special jewel this week – and she couldn't help but show it off to her followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit - and everyone is saying the same thing

Taking to her Stories, the Pitch Perfect actress shared a small clip showing a close-up of her new ring – a gift from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel shows off her stunning new ring

"Thank you@paulfeig you classy gentleman! Can't believe it's been 10 years since BRIDESMAIDS," she wrote across it.

The ornate championship-style ring bears Rebel's surname on one side whilst the other side features the words "Hold on", a tribute to the song with the same title by Wilson Phillips, which features prominently in the hit comedy film, released back in 2011.

The jewel also features a stunning pink crystal surrounded by the word "Bridesmaid".

Hit comedy Bridesmaids was released back in 2011

Rebel's gift couldn't come at a better time. On Sunday, the 41-year-old took to social media to reveal she had received some "bad news".

The Australian native actress shared a sombre photo of herself posing on some rocks at the edge of a beach at sunset, pensively gazing down at the ground.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson looks incredible to mark bittersweet milestone

MORE: Rebel Wilson's bathtub selfie is totally unexpected

Captioning the photo, Rebel shared a cryptic post in which she hinted that she is sadly "struggling with fertility".

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Rebel was honest with her fans in a recent post

Thankfully, Rebel has a strong fanbase and her fans were quick to send her reassuring messages.

"Your vulnerability is inspiring. I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary," one told her.

A second said: "Wow that is incredibly personal and brave of you to share. Infertility struggles are really tough mentally and physically. Please do some self-care, self-loving whether that's a bubble bath & face mask or some tea, wine etc. You do what you need to do. You're loved. You matter."