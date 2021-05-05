Rebel Wilson shows off stunning new ring – with a very special inscription

Andrea Caamano
Rebel Wilson shows off stunning new ring from Bridesmaids director – with a very special inscription
Rebel Wilson was gifted a very special jewel this week – and she couldn't help but show it off to her followers on Instagram on Tuesday.
Taking to her Stories, the Pitch Perfect actress shared a small clip showing a close-up of her new ring – a gift from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.
"Thank you@paulfeig you classy gentleman! Can't believe it's been 10 years since BRIDESMAIDS," she wrote across it.
The ornate championship-style ring bears Rebel's surname on one side whilst the other side features the words "Hold on", a tribute to the song with the same title by Wilson Phillips, which features prominently in the hit comedy film, released back in 2011.
The jewel also features a stunning pink crystal surrounded by the word "Bridesmaid".
Hit comedy Bridesmaids was released back in 2011
Rebel's gift couldn't come at a better time. On Sunday, the 41-year-old took to social media to reveal she had received some "bad news".
The Australian native actress shared a sombre photo of herself posing on some rocks at the edge of a beach at sunset, pensively gazing down at the ground.
Captioning the photo, Rebel shared a cryptic post in which she hinted that she is sadly "struggling with fertility".
"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.
"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."
Rebel was honest with her fans in a recent post
Thankfully, Rebel has a strong fanbase and her fans were quick to send her reassuring messages.
"Your vulnerability is inspiring. I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary," one told her.
A second said: "Wow that is incredibly personal and brave of you to share. Infertility struggles are really tough mentally and physically. Please do some self-care, self-loving whether that's a bubble bath & face mask or some tea, wine etc. You do what you need to do. You're loved. You matter."