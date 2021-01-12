11 best fitness apps to download in 2021 to help you smash your goals Looking for the ultimate fitness app to help you reach your goals? These are our favourite...

You've got the fun workout gear, the home gym equipment, the fitness tracker and the motivation to smash your goals. Now it's time to update the fitness apps on your phone. Be it a desire to gain strength, lose weight or improve flexibility (the list goes on), fitness apps can be the difference between succeeding and struggling. Where motivation once came from enthusiastic gym instructors and/or the friends we trained with, the coronavirus pandemic has left lots of us at a loose end, but technology could be the solution. Here are the best fitness apps to download now.

1. Results Wellness Lifestyle

Price: £19.99 per month, or free for a 30-day trial in January

Lucy Mecklenburgh's fitness app Results Wellness Lifestyle prides itself on the ability to house all your health apps in one place with 1000+ workouts, 600+ recipes, four mindset courses, 11 structured programmes and weekly live workout classes. Since launching in 2012, it has garnered itself a loyal following with 341k Instagram fans and counting.

2. Apple Fitness+

Price: £9.99 per month

Apple's Fitness+ app works best when integrated with an Apple Watch. From there, users can sync metrics recorded from each workout completed on the Apple library to their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

3. Strava

Price: From free

Strava's sense of community is what sets it apart from its rivals. Over the years, it has served to cement the app as the UK's most popular cycle and run tracker, thanks to the ability for users to share routes and PBs with friends.

4. Nike+ Training Club

Price: Free

Sportswear powerhouse Nike's master trainers curate four-six week personal training plans for each NTC user, recommending workouts from a library of over 190 classes – just input your goals and how long you want to spend on each exercise session.

5. FIIT

Price: £10 per month

FIIT boasts a bevy of top trainers that have joined forces to provide 600+ classes and 20+ training plans for those at entry level to advanced athletes. Members can choose between live and pre-recorded sessions, while you can also create private classes with friends. Invest in the brand's heart-rate monitor to track your progress more acutely.

6. Peloton

Price: £12.99 per month

Peloton might be renowned for their at-home spin bike (and treadmill) but the brand has also made its fitness app accessible to those without any equipment. Workout tutorials run the gamut from yoga to walking, with the option to select duration and complexity.

7. Couch to 5k

Price: Free

Amateur runners need look no further than the C25K app. As the name suggests, it provides beginners with a plan proven to help hit the 5k finish line by combining interval training, sprinting, and distance runs. All that's required is 30 minutes of exercise per day, three days a week for nine weeks.

8. MapMyRun

Price: Free

Activewear maven Under Armour is the brains behind MapMyRun. The run-tracking system uses GPS to offer real-time audio coaching that will update you on your current distance, speed and elevation, before logging each session to a handy record that allows you to review your progress.

9. Interval Timer

Price: Free

Fine-tune your fitness sessions according to high-intensity bursts and rest periods with Interval Timer. There are a few handy features to take note of: the colour-coded interface to keep track of timings from afar, the ability to individually configure intervals, and a choice between various sounds to mark the end of each block.

10. Asana Rebel

Price: Free

Whether you want to master your vinyasa, practice your poses or solve your sleep issues, Asana Rebel is the one for you. Yoga is the underlying ethos, but workout classes cover everything from Hatha to HIIT.

11. MyFitnessPal

Price: Free

Under Armour also owns MyFitnessPal. Using your height, weight and goal, it calculates a recommended daily calorie and macro intake for you to monitor as you record foods eaten throughout each day. Search for the food and brand on the app's 5million-strong database before saving it along with its nutritional information.

