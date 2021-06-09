Davina McCall floors fans with the most incredible bikini photo The 53-year-old looks amazing!

Davina McCall sparked a major response on Instagram on Monday as she shared a new bikini photo with her fans. The 53-year-old star showcased her incredible physique in the candid snapshot, which saw her dressed in just a white two-piece and carrying a tray of drinks.

"Fancy another one?" she joked in the caption. Followers rushed to the comments section to applaud the TV presenter – noting her washboard abs and toned figure.

"Always the hottest body… Ab envy," remarked top swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, while celebrity stylist Angie Smith stated: "My hero [love heart]."

"My god, you look phenomenal," another follower told mum-of-three Davina, while a second noted: "Literally an inspiration to women everywhere!" A third shared: "You work so hard for that bod – looking fantastic."

Davina floored fans with her candid bikini snapshot

Davina certainly is known for her healthy lifestyle and frequently shares her workouts with fans on social media. She also avoids refined sugar in her diet and previously told HELLO!: "I try not to goad the sugar bear. "I'm not being all holier than thou by cutting out refined sugar, I'm just trying to help myself because once I start, I can't stop."

The star also tries to have her main meal at lunch. "So usually something like pasta, or a courgetti, or eggs with something." And Philadelphia is Davina's sauce of choice. "I always use Philadelphia Light," she says.

The star works hard to maintain her incredible figure

"Because it gets that really nice, creamy taste, but obviously it's lighter so it's a much better option. I literally put it in almost anything. If I'm making a tomato sauce, I put a teaspoon in there." Otherwise, she opts for fish, with vegetables and some carbs as a "good, well-rounded meal".

Her healthy approach to food and exercise is no doubt something she is passing on to her children. She shares Holly, 19, Tilly, 17, and 14-year-old Chester with her ex-husband, Matthew Robertson. The couple were married for 17 years before announcing their shock split in November 2017.

Davina shares three children with ex husband Matthew

In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, Davina revealed: "The summer after my [50th] birthday, Matthew and I had split up, and I was in a real transitional phase of my life.

"We'd still been living in our house together, which was awkward. I hadn't moved on and I was in this weird no-man's land. But then I moved out and started renting a place and that felt like the first step in a new phase.

"I thought, 'Okay, we can look forward now.' It was transformative. And since then, I've really tried to simplify my life and scale it down, which has been a very positive thing."

