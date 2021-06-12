Davina McCall takes on the tie-dye trend in Meghan Markle's go-to fitness brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking on the tie-dye trend, Davina McCall just donned the chicest workout leggings from Lululemon – and they're fit for a duchess. Showcasing her incredibly toned physique on Instagram, the presenter shared a stylish snap as she posed in a black sports bra teamed with grey tie-dye leggings and trainers.

Opening up about her latest fitness regime, Davina wrote: "Hit the gym…if u haven't already tried #oyg get the @ownyourgoalsdavina app…so easy…took it to the gym. Did a couple of toned in 10 @sarahblendfit workouts on there…aces."

Davina showed off her toned abs in a crop top and leggings

Wowing fans, the TV star turned to one of Meghan Markle's favourite brands for her latest look. We reckon she's wearing the "Align HR Pant" by Lululemon, which retail at £88 and they're also available to shop in multiple prints and colourways.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Davina's 1.3million followers were quick to comment on her outfit. "Looking strong!! Love those leggings too!" wrote one. "Need those leggings," added another.

Align HR Pant, £88, Lululemon

Lululemon has long been a favourite among celebrities and royals, including Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale and of course – Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex often steps out in her Lululemon leggings

The Duchess famously wore the athleisure label while pregnant with her son, Archie. Back in 2019, the royal was pictured cradling her baby bump in a zip-up hoodie and the Align HR Pants in black as she left the Mark Hotel in New York. Polishing off her casual maternity look with Adidas trainers, a gorgeous camel coat and a sporty cap, Meghan certainly took off-duty dressing to a whole new level.

Before she met Prince Harry, the actress was also spotted plenty of times wearing her Lululemon yoga leggings, and we'd be surprised if she's not still rocking them these days while taking her dogs for walks in Santa Barbara.

VIDEO: Davina McCall films workout in stunning home kitchen

Davina has long been admired for her athletic frame, but she previously admitted to HELLO! that her own physique may not be achievable.

"Obviously I exercise and watch what I eat, but it's partially genetic," she said. "We all have different body types. My stomach hardly ever gets fat, but my bum and thighs turn to jelly if I don't work out for like, three days. Even after I had a baby, quite quickly I lost my tummy. But when I was pregnant, my redeeming feature disappeared overnight and I was left with an enormous bum and thighs."

