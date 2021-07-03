Denise Welch inundated with support after sharing physical 'struggle' – and it's so relatable The star struggled with one particular exercise

Loose Women star Denise Welch knows how to keep in shape, but the star revealed to her fans that she struggles with one particular exercise – and it's so relatable.

The presenter took to her Instagram to share her struggles with doing press-ups and demonstrated her technique to fans.

In the clip, filmed by her trainer, Denise attempted the exercise while her trainer encouraged her to bend her arms more.

As she continued, he started laughing to which the star eventually asked: "Why are you laughing?"

She wrote: "Ok so I've always struggled with press ups but I'm trying. Hugely encouraged by @lincolntownley thank goodness!! I think I'll wait for @geraldinejcoach @claresspacecheshire."

She finished the post with a string of flexing arm and pouting emojis.

The Hollyoaks star was then inundated with fan support, as well as some offering their advice for how she could improve her technique.

The star spoke about her struggles with press-ups

"Practice makes progress, keep going Dens," encouraged one, while another added: "Keep up the great work!"

Giving some advice, one fan said: "Go on your knees and cross your feet lift your feet up and start like that you'll hurt yourself the way you're doing them now xxx good on you keep going."

Echoing the advice, a second wrote: "Knees to floor, elbows in closer to body sweetie to protect your lumber spine & build up upper back strength, you can do it go girlie have fun."

Denise's fitness routine helps her keep her physique in top shape, and has shared throwback bikini snaps to show the progress that she has made.

The star shared a throwback photo last year as she opened up about her battle with addictions and how she's sticking to a strict diet.

"Barbados last Christmas!!!" Denise wrote, before explaining: "7 yrs ago I had gained over 2stone as a result of giving up alcohol and swapped it for bad food!! Addicts often replace one addiction for another.

Denise works hard to keep her physique in top condition

"I felt unhealthy, bloated, breathless and my knees and back ached. I started @lighterlife and lost 2st in 2 mths. I've maintained ever since and it changed my relationship with food."

The mother-of-two, who was promoting a diet plan brand, continued: "In these times when we don't have much control over certain things, we can control what we eat and when we eat it. @lighterlife is having huge success with reversing type 2 diabetes and in helping people who are obese. I've seen lives change and therefore families lives change.

"It's not about being skinny, it's about stopping the crooked thinking and we need help to do that. You can lose a stone a month with the guidance of a mentor and make choices you'll never regret.

"Emotional eating is understandable in uncertain times but there is help out there. #lighterlife #emotionaleating #crookedthinking #ad."

