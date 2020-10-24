Denise Welch shows off fabulously toned figure in cut-out black swimsuit

Denise Welch showed off her fabulous, age-defying figure as she posed in a cut-out black swimsuit on Instagram. The Loose Women star shared a throwback photo on Friday as she opened up about her battle with addictions and how she's sticking to a strict diet.

"Barbados last Christmas!!!" Denise wrote, before explaining: "7 yrs ago I had gained over 2stone as a result of giving up alcohol and swapped it for bad food!! Addicts often replace one addiction for another.

"I felt unhealthy, bloated, breathless and my knees and back ached. I started @lighterlife and lost 2st in 2 mths. I've maintained ever since and it changed my relationship with food."

WATCH: Denise Welch looks so incredible in an array of swimsuits and bikinis

The mother-of-two, who was promoting a diet plan brand, continued: "In these times when we don't have much control over certain things, we can control what we eat and when we eat it. @lighterlife is having huge success with reversing type 2 diabetes and in helping people who are obese. I've seen lives change and therefore families lives change.

"It's not about being skinny, it's about stopping the crooked thinking and we need help to do that. You can lose a stone a month with the guidance of a mentor and make choices you'll never regret. Emotional eating is understandable in uncertain times but there is help out there. #lighterlife #emotionaleating #crookedthinking #ad."

Denise showed off her fantastic figure in a black swimsuit

Denise's celebrity friends and fans were quick to praise the star for her health transformation, with her Loose Women co-star Saira Khan replying: "Hot mama." "Whit whooo!!" Andrea McLean wrote, while Jane Moore posted fire emojis. "Wowzer baby," Lizzie Cundy added.

Denise, 62, occasionally shares swimsuit and bikini snaps on Instagram, with her most recent one posted in September during her holiday to Portugal. The TV star admitted it had been a "trying couple of weeks" but she was thankful for not experiencing any episodes.

"When you have lived with clinical depression as long as I have, you learn to love the times when you feel normal," she wrote. "It's been a trying couple of weeks for me but the joy of not getting an episode is wonderful. It gives me the strength to know that when the Unwelcome Visitor comes again, he will leave and I'll get to fight another day. Thank you for all of your support on here."

