Nadia Sawalha sparks concern from fans as she unveils shocking burns

Nadia Sawalha caused concern among her fans on Saturday after she revealed she had sustained quite a nasty injury.

The Loose Women star was flooded with well wishes and helpful advice after she explained that she had burnt her neck earlier in the week.

Posting a photo of her gruesome injury, the TV star said she has had the "week from hell," since her post comes just days after she shared with her followers that one of her dogs had been taken ill.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals shocking neck burns after being scalded in kitchen accident

Alongside the snap, which showed a painful-looking blister running from her neck to her cheek, she wrote: "I'm calling this my IDIOT INJURY! What a PLONKER I am!" She continued: "I did this on Tuesday and the blistering (pics to gruesome to show you!) has been too bad to put anything on it. But I think I should start using something ASAP. Any suggestions would be greatly received! You always have such great advice!!"

Her fans were quick to react and send their recommendations on how to look after the nasty burn. "Aloe Vera and vitamin E oil are great for preventing scars! Hope your doing better," one wrote.

A second said: "Oh my goodness I've always heard that Bio-oil is great for scarring/stretch marks. Hope you heal soon and Chi Chi gets better soon," and a third added: "Omg you poor thing! Wishing you a speedy recovery".

Nadia took to Instagram to reveal her shocking neck burns

Some of Nadia's famous friends also rushed to comment. Perez Hilton said: "Oh no!!!" while Keith Lemon said: "Hope you're ok". Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale added: "Noooooo" alongside a shocked face emoji.

While Nadia didn't go into details on how she got the burns in her post, later on during her live Coffee Moaning YouTube broadcast, she explained that she was heating up a plastic bottle of honey in a microwave when it all went wrong.

"The plastic bottle was two seconds from the whole thing exploding like shrapnel," she said. "The honey leaps out the pot and sprays all over the ceiling, all over the side, all over the floor, all over the cupboards and splashes up my neck."

However, there was a positive to Nadia's post. She added at the end that while her beloved pooch Chi Chi is still in hospital, she is "improving". She wrote: "So if things continue she will hopefully be back with us early week! Can't wait!!!"

