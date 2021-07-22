Lady Gaga looks sensational in quirky star-shaped bikini as she takes a dip in her pool The Poker Face hitmaker has an incredible sense of style!

Lady Gaga made sure all eyes were on her this week after sharing footage of herself taking a dip in her pool.

MORE: Lady Gaga goes topless as she sunbathes in Malibu

The Bad Romance singer took to Instagram to share footage of herself stepping out of her outside swimming pool at her Malibu home, dressed in a bright red star-shaped string bikini.

The quirky design was teamed with a pair of stylish shades, and the singer wore her brunette hair up in a messy bun.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lady Gaga sunbathes inside her Malibu mansion

Many of the singer's fans commented on the video, with one writing: "What a babe!" while another wrote: "You look so good!" A third added: "Queen of stars!"

MORE: Lady Gaga unveils stunning swimming pool at £18million Malibu mansion

READ: Lady Gaga takes on the city in a strawberry pink ensemble and her fans can't take it

The 35-year-old has lived in her $22.5million Malibu mansion since 2014. The property featured in the Netflix documentary about the singer's life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and according to Gaga, it is her "sanctuary".

"This is my sanctuary … my oasis of peace. I call it my 'gypsy palace,'" she recently told Vogue.

Lady Gaga looked incredible in a star-shaped bikini

The actress' stunning property spans 10,270 square feet and it's situated right across from Zuma Beach.

RELATED: Lady Gaga looks incredible in stunning white lace wedding dress

READ: Lara Spencer's daughter is her double in rare family photo

Besides the pool, the six-acre lot features horse stables, a guest cottage, a basketball court and several outdoor dining areas. It also boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

An open floor plan creates expansive living and dining areas downstairs, while exposed wooden beams give the space a modern rustic vibe.

Lady Gaga has a gorgeous garden at her Malibu mansion

The star often shares glimpses inside her home, where she has been predominately staying in during the pandemic. Recently, she posted a video of herself doing a makeup tutorial in her bathroom, which features a gold roll top bathtub.

The award-winning singer is renowned for her sense of style

Gaga also owns her very own wine cellar, a home cinema, a wet bar and a 1960s-inspired bowling alley inside her property.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross wows in floral bikini we want in our closets

She previously shared a photo of family and friends enjoying the bowling alley, and revealed that it features high ceilings, a 'refreshment' bar with space for plenty of guests, a jukebox and even a vintage bubble gum machine.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.