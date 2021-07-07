Lady Gaga goes topless as she sunbathes at incredible Malibu mansion The star is back in LA after spending last week in New York

Lady Gaga has been busy in New York filming an upcoming concert with good friend Tony Bennett, but on Tuesday she was back in Los Angeles – and making the most of the sun!

Sharing a brief clip showing her out in her impressive garden whilst covering her breasts with her arm, she wrote: "May your [heart] shine like the [sun]."

WATCH: Lady Gaga sunbathes inside her impressive Malibu mansion

The Bad Romance singer looked stunning without makeup and with her hair down, with just a pair of pearl earrings on.

"Beauty," wrote many of her 48 million fans, with one asking: "How did you get so beautiful?"

Lady Gaga has been in her Malibu home since 2014

"WARN US BEFORE POSTING. I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK," joked a third.

The 35-year-old has lived in her $22.5million Malibu mansion since 2014. The property featured in the Netflix documentary about the singer's life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and according to Gaga, it is her "sanctuary".

"This is my sanctuary … my oasis of peace. I call it my 'gypsy palace,'" she recently told Vogue. The actress' stunning property spans 10,270 square feet and it's situated right across from Zuma Beach.

It boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. An open floor plan creates expansive living and dining areas downstairs, while exposed wooden beams give the space a modern rustic vibe.

Lady Gaga usually shares pictures from inside her home

Upstairs, the beautiful master suite is complete with its own private terrace. The property also features a wine cellar, home theater, wet bar, and 1960s-era bowling alley on the lower level of the property.

Gaga has previously shared a photo of family and friends enjoying the bowling alley, and revealed that it features high ceilings, a 'refreshment' bar with space for plenty of guests, a jukebox and even a vintage bubble gum machine.

The outside of the property is no less impressive with horse stables and a guest cottage, but the real luxury is the front-row view of the ocean from a saltwater infinity pool, bocce ball court, and outdoor dining areas.