Laverne Cox wows in tiny black bikini - fans go crazy The Jolt actress turned up the heat

Laverne Cox soaked up the sun in a tiny string bikini and her fans were falling over themselves to compliment her on her look.

The Promising Young Woman actress proudly displayed her swimsuit physique with the snapshot she posted on Instagram recently.

MORE: Laverne Cox's Emmys look is truly show-stopping

In the image, Laverne was rising from the water and oozed confidence in the two-piece. She shared the throwback for an important reason which she explained in the caption: "I am grateful to partner with @marriottintl to share the work and expansion of its global commitment to @truecolorsunited, an organization with a mission to end LGBTIQ youth homelessness."

She added: "Just like Marriott, I believe that travel is a catalyst for peace and inclusivity, throwback to me on the beach in Miami. When #lovetravels the world is a more inclusive and peaceful place. Where are you headed next? #marriottpartner."

Laverne looked amazing in her throwback beach photo

She urged people to show their support by converting their Marriott Bonvoy points to cash and donate to the good cause.

Her fans rushed to support her image and her message and wrote: "Beautiful," and, "hottie," aswell as branding her: "Incredible," and, "inspiring".

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale is a vision in white bikini

The Orange is the New Black alum has had a blossoming career over the last few years and will next star in the movie, Jolt, alongside Kate Beckinsale.

Laverne pulls off some show-stopping looks

Laverne recently hit the red carpet for a special screening of their Amazon film and showcased another incredible look. She stunned in a tight, white dress with a thigh-high split and teamed it with boots and a black blazer.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's legs go on forever in quirky skin-tight leggings

Her hair had silver hues and she wore her longs locks wavy and loose.

Laverne will star alongside Kate Beckinsale in the movie Jolt

Laverne plays the lead detective in the movie and is in charge of tracking down Kate Beckinsale's character, Lindy, who is a woman suffering from a psychological condition which causes her to have uncontrollable fits of rage.

When she is wronged too many times, the electronic, zapping vest she wears to control her temper stops working and all hell breaks loose.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.