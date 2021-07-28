Tracee Ellis Ross may have brought her sense of humour to her latest Instagram post but it wasn't enough to stop her fans from worrying about her.

The Black-ish actress left her legions of loyal supporters concerned as she posted another video from a doctor's surgery.

While Tracee was joking about the paper clothing she was wearing, her social media followers wanted to know why she was at the docs.

"She’s there too often. Praying she's in good health," said one, while a second added: "She always at the doc I pray you aright sis," and a third commented: "Hoping it's just cosmetic."

Tracee admitted the doctor hadn't asked her to wear the gowns she was modelling, but did sport a band on her arm where she had had blood taken.

The star didn't elaborate on the reason for her healthcare visit but fortunately, appeared to be in good spirits as she walked the catwalk while the medical professional was out of the room.

Tracee was at the doctor's again just a few weeks ago

Tracee used her wit and her fashion sense to style the gown and shorts in all manner of ways and while many fans worried for her wellbeing, plenty also dined out on the silly side of the social media post.

The daughter of Diana Ross captioned her video: "I now have a paper wardrobe, thankyouverymuch. The latest addition to the paper collection! She's multiwear, she's versatile, she goes from day to night!

Tracee is normally the ultimate fashionista

"The convertible paper shirt coming to you probably never since I wasn't even supposed to have it."

There were many crying with laughter emojis left in the comments and others wrote: "So this is what patients do while they're waiting...got it," and, "Wait sis actually made a look out of a gown and paper shorts .. wow."

