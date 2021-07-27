The Rookie's Nathan Fillion causes a stir with bruised and bloodied face The Suicide Squad star looked unrecognisable

Nathan Fillion sparked a huge reaction from his fans after sharing a clip of himself covered in blood and bruises.

The Rookie star was almost unrecognisable with his beaten-up appearance – but luckily, his new look is the work of makeup.

Nathan has been busy promoting his role in The Suicide Squad, where he plays TDK, and shared a clip of himself undergoing his gory transformation.

Wearing a bloodstained blue jacket, Nathan looked like he had been in the wars sporting dirt, 'bruises' and smeared 'blood' across his forehead and jawline.

Captioning the clip, the 50-year-old wrote: "You may be curious who I’m talking to, off to the left. It was @michael_rooker. He’s really good about checking in when you’re stuck in a chair for an extended period. #suicidesquad Yes, the premiere is coming up!"

Fans were quick to react, with many suggesting that Nathan's battered appearance could mean his character doesn't survive long in the sequel.

Nathan's appearance caused a huge reaction from his fans

"I don't want to alarm anyone, but I'm not sure that TDK is going to survive this movie," one wrote. A second said: "That’s a lot of blood… hope this isn’t a foreshadowing…."

A third added: "Please don't die within minutes," while a fourth joked: "You have a little something on your face."

Others praised the talented work of the makeup team and how they made Nathan's injuries look "so real", while others expressed their excitement to finally see the finished film.

This isn't the first time Nathan's appearance has caused a reaction. Earlier this month, he had his social media followers concerned when he shared a photo in which he was sporting a mystery injury.

Fans weren't sure if Nathan's injury was real or fake

The Instagram snapshot showed him with two painful-looking cuts on his face and he captioned it: "I cut myself shaving. Don’t ask me how- I use an electric razor."

Fans immediately responded with one writing: "Ouch. Looks so painful," another said: "Man, looks like he got in a fight with Freddy Krueger."

Others were convinced it was makeup and added: "Stage blood surely… if not, yikes - bin the razor, and stay away from all sharp objects."

