Al Roker hailed an inspiration following impressive health update There's just no stopping the Today star!

Al Roker has bundles of energy that many half his age would be envious of, and his latest health update inspired all his fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Today star shared a screengrab of his fitness programme, and the results spoke for themselves!

After doing a running and walking regime with his trainer, Al ran a total of 5.34 miles in 1 hour 20 minutes, and he was pretty proud of himself.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker baffles his co-stars for this reason

He wrote: "My best time yet. @aintslover Ben Delaney had me do :80 of a 5 minute run and a 3 minute walk. I wasn't sure I could do it, but it actually felt good. Onward!"

Fans were quick to comment on the weatherman's achievement, with one writing: "Way to go!" while another wrote: "You are so inspiring!" A third added: "You are the man. You've inspired me. I start walking in the morning."

The dad-of-three often shares his workout programmes on social media and is a keen walker too. His wife Deborah Roberts is also into her fitness and often visits their local gym in New York.

Today's Al Roker was praised by fans following his latest health update

Al has a loyal fan base who are always there to cheer him on when his workouts prove challenging.

Last week, the much-loved TV personality was inundated with well-wishes as he walked his way to wellness, embarking on a four-mile circuit which he ran for two minutes and walked or thirty seconds.

The Today star with wife Deborah Roberts

He admitted that the workout regime was a "tough one" but that he felt great for achieving it and "challenging" himself.

It's been a busy time for Al, who recently returned home after spending several weeks in Tokyo, where he reported on the 2020 Olympics for Today.

Al and Deborah with their children Leila and Nick

The TV star was joined by his co-stars including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, and his daughter Leila was even there too.

Leila's presence in Tokyo made the experience all the more special for Al, as he doesn't often get to see his daughter as she lives in Paris. Leila is following in her parents' footsteps as a journalist and recently graduated with a journalism degree.

