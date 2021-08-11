Al Roker shares challenging workout video as fans cheer him on The Today show weatherman is determined to stay in good health

Today's Al Roker was overwhelmed with support after sharing a video of himself working out on Wednesday. The much-loved TV personality was inundated with well-wishes as he walked his way to wellness in a new inspirational clip.

In the footage, Al was on his daily walk in New York, having returned from his stint presenting at the Tokyo Olympics.

As he worked up a sweat he revealed he had embarked on a four-mile circuit during which he ran for two minutes and walked for thirty seconds. Al admitted the workout regime was, "a tough one," but he felt great for achieving it and for "challenging" himself.

He encouraged others to get out there and walk or run and captioned the post: "Good morning!! Get your walk in early over the next several days with #heatadvisories coast to coast. @aintslover on @nyrr keeping me on track with my #intervaltraining #2minrun30secwalktough one, challenged myself."

The father-of-three's fans wrote: "You're a rock star," and, "great discipline Al!! Keep inspiring". Others commented: "Way to go Al," and another said: "I admire your stride in staying actively fit."

It's great to see Al looking and feeling so well as it was a little less than a year ago that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Al inspired his followers with his challenging workout regime

He was fortunately given the all-clear after surgery and treatment but continues to inspire and raise awareness of the disease too.

Since Al's diagnosis was discovered during a routine check-up, he regularly urges fans to visit their doctor.

Speaking of the moment he told his family and wife Deborah Roberts, he said: "[My wife] was upset obviously. We waited till the weekend to tell our kids.

Al shares two of this three children with longtime wife Deborah Roberts

"They were very upset, obviously. I said, 'It's okay. Doctor said, yes, it's aggressive. I'm not going to sugarcoat this, but he said we caught it early.'"

Al still goes for regular six-month check-ups and continues to do his very best to stay in tip-top condition.

