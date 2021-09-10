Wendy Williams inundated with support and prayers after revealing 'health issues' The talk show star announced the news on Instagram

Wendy Williams has been inundated with support and prayers after she announced she is taking some time off due to "ongoing health issues".

The talk show host has cancelled all her upcoming public appearances to undergo further testing, it was revealed in a statement on Thursday.

MORE: Wendy Williams' son sparks huge reaction in rare photo with mother

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," a post on her Instagram account read.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about ex-husband's affairs

"She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Fans were quick to show their support to the star, with one commenting: "The health is more important, the season can wait. Get well soon, Wendy!"

A second concerned follower wrote: "Prayers for you Wendy. Be well." A third added: "Sending positive energy and can't wait for the 20th."

MORE: Wendy Williams shares glimpse inside $15,000 a month apartment - and fans say the same thing

SEE: Wendy Williams wows in bold curve-hugging dress

Wendy was inundated with prayers after revealing health concerns

While her exact health issues were not divulged, Wendy also took some time off last May due to concerns surrounding her Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that causes hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid and can result in symptoms such as anxiety, hand tremors, heat sensitivity, weight loss, puffy eyes and enlarged thyroid.

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told People at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue".

She first went public with her diagnosis in February 2018 after revealing she was taking "three weeks of vacation" under doctors' orders.

A statement was shared on Instagram

"What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we're not good, they're not good," she said on her show.

However, Wendy revealed to People soon after that she was first diagnosed with the disease 19 years prior.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment," she said. "I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.