Christie Brinkley is 65. Just let that sink in. The OG supermodel is truly stunning, and has also managed to stay in amazing shape, and it all comes down to taking extra care of herself. Of course, it's a given that she eats a well-rounded diet and exercises often, but the star also swears by balance. From a good glass of wine to the occasional chunk of cheese, she believes they all help her stay on track, while everything she does has health benefits in their own right. Take note.

1. Christie Brinkley has plenty of pets

Christie Brinkley owns several dogs

She owns several dogs and a cat, and previously told Forbes, "When you are a pet owner, you want to have them stick around as long as possible." There are plenty of health benefits to pets – you're required to walk them (or dogs, at least) for one, while it's said that their stress-reducing properties means they could help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

2. Christie Brinkley allows herself a treat

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said she allows herself one treat per day – so the next time you're trying to swerve that chocolate bar, remember what Christie does and give yourself a break, just don't go overboard.

3. Christie Brinkley still drinks wine

Christie Brinkley still drinks alcohol occasionally

As part of her belief in balance, Christie is all for having a glass of vino. "I like a glass of red wine with dinner because it doesn't interfere with my sleep," she told Harper's Bazaar.

4. Christie Brinkley swears by smiling

"My mom always told me to smile because it brightens up your whole face," she told W Magazine. Makes sense.

5. Christie Brinkley makes use of coffee

As much as we're told to limit our caffeine intake, there are pros to downing an espresso, too. Christie says she has roughly five cups, which is usually enough to give her the energy to workout.

6. Christie Brinkley loves the morning

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares insight into her morning routine

Speaking to The Cut, she said she feels so much better for seizing the day of a morning. "I leap out of bed, go downstairs and make myself a big cup of coffee," she explained.

7. Christie Brinkley never finds an exercise excuse

Christie Brinkley keeps active as much as possible

It's natural that our joints and bones suffer as we get older, and Christie believes that by moving as much as she can, she's keeping her body intact. "Don’t stop moving because you'll rust," she said to The Cut. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

8. Christie Brinkley avoids the sun

Christie Brinkley opts for fake tan

Speaking to Forbes, she said, "Don't bake – fake instead." We all know the effect the sun has when it comes to skin ageing, and avoiding it where possible has clearly worked wonders for Christie.

9. Christie Brinkley switches up her workout routine

Just like us, it seems Christie gets bored of doing the same old workout day in, day out, so she switches it up where she can. "The key is mixing things up, maintaining variety, integrating exercise into your routine and making exercise fun," she told Forbes.

10. Christie Brinkley loves lemon water for her metabolism

In an interview with The Cut, she said she drinks a cup of hot water with lemon of a morning, sometimes adding in "a little cayenne to rev up the engine".

11. Christie Brinkley tries not to sit for too long

Christie Brinkley stands as often as possible

Much like her logic around exercising as frequently as she can to keep her joints supple, she also prefers to stand over sitting. "Sitting still is the enemy. Holding still is rust," she told Forbes.

12. Christie Brinkley says moving her arms is the secret

"When I was doing Chicago I noticed that the second you do any activity and you add your arms as though you’re dancing, it revs you up," she said in an interview with The Cut. "Whether it's walking down the beach and moving your arms like you're swimming, or picking up rocks and walking with them, you really start sweating and breathing heavily. The second you try to adjust those teeny changes, they make a huge difference."

13. Christie Brinkley drinks all the water

Not only does it have anti-aging powers (good hydration is key for keeping our skin cells plump and strong), Christie says drinking plenty of water makes her feel "so much better" on the whole.

14. Christie Brinkley doesn't worry when life gets in the way of a workout

Christie Brinkley adapts her workout routine to suit her lifestyle

"Some days, the only thing I can get in is a seven-minute run on the Total Gym," she told The Cut.

15. Christie Brinkley multitasks like a boss

"While I'm brushing my teeth, I'm doing leg lifts. When I'm drying my hair, I do squats," she told The Cut.

16. Christie Brinkley takes a probiotic

Probiotics are proven to do amazing things for our gut, which in turn is what helps our skin get that glowy look, and is apparently where Christie gets hers. "I take one, pour it over raw oats, and let it soak a bit while I get nuts and fruits," she explained.

17. Christie Brinkley cut out meat

She's been a vegetarian since she was 13. "I started reading books right away because I knew I had to replace the protein and figure out what to do," she told The Cut. "Over the years I've been a vegan, a macrobiotic, a lacto-ovo. The one constant since the day I stopped eating meat was that I haven’t eaten any red meat or fowl."

18. Christie Brinkley cuts herself some slack

While she's largely a vegan now, she told The Cut, "Sometimes my body just tells me that I need an egg."

19. Christie Brinkley loves cheese

"The big thing that always gets me is mozzarella cheese," she told The Cut. "Life is too short. If there's juicy cheese and there's a piece of pizza under it – why not?" Our kinda girl.

20. Christie Brinkley tries cosmetic treatments

She's totally transparent about it, too. "My choice for aging gracefully is to dabble in treatments," she said. "To ignore science would be ridiculous. It's my pleasure to be able to let other people know about these things."

21. Christie Brinkley always exfoliates

"I start every day by exfoliating my face. It's something I've done for the past 40 years. I feel like it's really contributed to my skin feeling fresh and smooth," she told Byrdie.

22. Christie Brinkley isn’t a fan of sugar

"It causes inflammation and reduces circulation," she explained to Byrdie.

