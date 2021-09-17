Duchess Camilla was so sick she almost couldn’t marry Prince Charles The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales only just managed to say I do

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles tied the knot on 9 April 2005, but the ceremony almost didn’t go ahead, as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles was so sick at the time.

According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Camilla was suffering with a serious bout of sinusitis, that meant her friends were worried she wouldn’t be well enough to walk down the aisle.

SEE: Why Duchess Camilla ditched a tiara for her wedding to Prince Charles

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Lucia Santa Cruz, the woman who introduced the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla to each other said: “She was really ill, stressed.

“She literally couldn’t get out of bed.”

SEE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's most stunning home, Highgrove House

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles on their wedding day

In line with wedding tradition, the Duchess had stayed apart from Prince Charles the night before their nuptials, instead spending it with her sister Annabel Eliot, and her daughter, Laura at Clarence House, Charles and Camilla’s main home in London. It was reportedly only for Annabel dressing Camilla herself, that she managed to muster up the energy to walk down the aisle and say, ‘I do’.

MORE: 10 most expensive royal weddings ever: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie and more

Annabel said: “Ok, that’s all right. I’m going to do it for you. I’m going to get you into your clothes.”

Sure enough, Camilla managed to pull it together, and you’d know no different from the photos – she looked truly glowing.

Prince Charles and Camilla with their family on their wedding day

The pair had a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the Queen and the late Prince Philip all attended the wedding.

Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles were also there to celebrate, as well as her father, Major Bruce Shand.

Several photos were taken during the day, and the family were clearly in high spirits.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.