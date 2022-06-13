Why Prince Charles can't change décor at London home without formal consent The Queen's son lives at Clarence House

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla live at Clarence House in London, and while they live a luxurious life, they are not able to make simple changes in their private residence without seeking permission, and that's because they live in a Grade I listed building.

According to Historic England, having a building listed "marks and celebrates a building's special architectural and historic interest, and also brings it under the consideration of the planning system, so that it can be protected for future generations".

The website goes on to explain that Grade l listed buildings are very rare and only 2.5 per cent of listed buildings fall within this category.

Because of the heritage of the property, careful consideration must be made when it comes to any renovations and amendments. Traditional features such as fireplaces are often left intact and restored.

Clarence House is a listed building

Although the royal couple had their home revamped ahead of moving in in 2003, many of the rooms were kept just as they were when the Queen Mother resided there.

The Morning Room is a frequently used space inside the walls, used to host guests when they come to visit. It's a traditionally decorated room with an ornate fireplace and plenty of antiques and artworks, although not as opulent as many other royal homes such as Buckingham Palace.

Despite being in central London, Prince Charles still has an abundant garden at Clarence House where he grows organic fruits and vegetables.

The royal also owns Highgrove Estate

The royal couple also have an idyllic country retreat, Highgrove Estate, where they like to spend lots of time. Prince Charles bought the property in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens and the exterior belongs on a postcard.

