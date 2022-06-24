Prince Charles makes rare comment on health impact of Covid – see what he said The Prince of Wales shared his concerns

As president of malaria charity Malaria No More UK, Prince Charles has a vested interest in wiping out the disease, but at a recent summit, the royal expressed his disappointment at setbacks in progress.#

READ: Prince Charles jokes about 'bossy' Duchess Camilla during Rwanda royal tour

Speaking at the summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases, Prince Charles shared he felt that the aim to end malaria by 2030 had been derailed by the Covid pandemic – with malaria worsening for the first time in a decade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting

"Largely due to the Covid pandemic there remains a great amount to do if our ambitions are to be met," he said.

MORE: Prince Charles shows his sense of humour during visit to agroforestry site in Rwanda

SEE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's luxury A-list feature at country home - photos

While the various lockdowns meant progress on tackling malaria was halted, Charles did say the pandemic had shone a light on infectious diseases.

"Post Covid, the world is paying greater attention to infectious diseases, and we must capitalise on this to provide proper support to prepare for, and respond to, infectious disease outbreaks," the royal said.

Prince Charles spoke at the summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases

Prince Charles ended his speech by imploring attendees to help, saying: "We all have a responsibility to come together to accelerate action and the scaling of solutions."

REVEALED: Prince Charles' heightened security at countryside home – report

This is the second time the future king has spoken about Covid during an official engagement. In May 2022 he praised Oxford University for its efforts in the pandemic.

Prince Charles is on tour in Rwanda

The royal was visiting Oxford University's new Trinity College Levine Building and spoke about the university's 'vital' role in creating the Covid vaccine. The Duke of Cornwall praised "the benefits that Oxford can bring in a local national and global scale."

"The impact of this work was never more apparent, I think, than during the past two years when Oxford's scientists produced a vaccine to combat Covid in an extraordinary race against the clock," he said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.