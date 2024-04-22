Dick Van Dyke at 98 is as energetic as ever just days after making history – see him now

Dick Van Dyke may be 98 and coming off seven decades in the business, but one of Hollywood's most chipper stars remains as effervescent and energetic as ever.

The actor was seen in several glimpses shared on his Instagram Stories with fans old and new at Bob Baker Day, celebrated by Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, a celebration of all things puppets and clowns at LA State Historic Park over the weekend.

He was a surprise celebrity guest alongside the likes of David Arquette and The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci, joined by his wife Arlene Silver, 52.

The actor walked around with a cane while sporting his white beard and longer hair, but was energetically captured bouncing across the field, enthusiastically interacting with children and families that came up to him.

Artist Kii Arens shared a photo of Van Dyke and his wife posing with Bozo the Clown at the event, which ended with a field-wide pie fight, in true clown fashion.

The appearance came just days after the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards nominations were announced and the Mary Poppins star made a bit of history.

© Kii Arens/Instagram Dick Van Dyke was his energetic self for a surprise appearance at Bob Baker Day

At 98, Van Dyke is now the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee in history, competing with Norman Lear, who was 100 when he scored his final Primetime Emmy nomination. He is nominated in the category of Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives.

He is up against Linden Ashby for The Young and The Restless, Ashley Jones for The Bold and The Beautiful, Alley Mills for General Hospital, and Guy Pearce for Neighbours. The awards will take place on June 7, and Van Dyke could potentially become the oldest Daytime Emmy winner in history.

© Getty Images The actor is up for his third ever Daytime Emmy Award, making him the oldest nominee

Throughout his illustrious career, which has seen him be named a Disney Legend and be honored by the Kennedy Center, Van Dyke has won one Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming, back in 1984.

He won three Primetime Emmys in the '60s for his work leading The Dick Van Dyke Show, plus one in 1977 for Van Dyke and Company. He received a Grammy and a Golden Globe Award in 1964, both for Mary Poppins, and a Tony in 1961 for the stage production of Bye Bye Birdie.

© Getty Images He has four Primetime Emmy Awards courtesy of his work in the '60s and '70s

His life and career were immortalized in the recent CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, and in an interview with People, while basking in the joy of being celebrated for his legacy, he remarked that the one "sad moment" of it all was outliving his friends and peers in the industry.

"I had a bunch of friends there to say nice things, but Mary Tyler Moore, Morey [Amsterdam] and Rosie [Rose Marie], Carl Reiner, Norman Lear, all the people that I always loved and associated with are gone, so I'm having to make new friends," he remarked.

© Getty Images "All the people that I always loved and associated with are gone, so I'm having to make new friends."

Fortunately, he conceded that he found himself a natural at making new friends. "I'm happy to say people come to me. I don't have to go out looking."

