Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's discussion about Meghan's post-baby body might surprise you The Duchess of Sussex received some words of advice from the Duke

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might seem super confident, but at an event back in 2019, it was revealed that she has similar insecurities about her body to the rest of us. Five months after giving birth to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple attended the WellChild Awards event together, and Prince Harry was heard reassuring Meghan how amazing she looked.

READ: Prince Harry breaks down in tears at the WellChild Awards

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend emotional WellChild Awards

The Duke made the comments while speaking to 10-year-old Emmie Narayn-Nicholas (who won an award for her idea Emmie's Kitchen) and her mum Eve during the reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan told Emmie that they loved the idea of her kitchen, and Eve went on to tell reporters: "They were very lovely. When Meghan sat down, I said, 'Oh you look amazing and you've just had a baby'. Harry looked at her and went, 'See I told you!' in a way that we would… It did feel like they were very down to earth."

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's emotional evening at WellChild Awards - see pics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards

The conversation suggests that Meghan had previously opened up about her insecurities to her husband, proving that despite being a beautiful Duchess, even she feels insecure at times.

It's also refreshing that even though she might not have felt like herself after giving birth just a few months prior, Meghan is a big believer that women shouldn’t put pressure on themselves to attempt to snap back to their pre-pregnancy bodies. After the births of both her children, Archie Harrison and daughter Lillibet, she is said to have given her body a break, as opposed to putting herself on a strict diet and fitness regime.

It's no secret that the Duchess is a fan of yoga (she's shared several posts and photos on her former lifestyle blog The Tig), so it would make sense that she keeps fit this way.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.