21 hilarious photos of royals doing sport: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, more The royals pull the most priceless faces

From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, the royal family are all pretty into their sport. Whether it's taking part or watching from the sidelines, they're always attending events and games where, naturally, they're papped like there's no tomorrow. These are different kinds of photos, though. Unlike the usual staged portraits, the royals seem to forget their inhibitions when it comes to sport and exercise. Take a look.

WATCH: Kate Middleton plays hockey during visit to former school

1. Meghan Markle can't get over son Archie's jersey

The Duchess of Sussex was clearly overjoyed when she was gifted a mini jersey for son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at a Boston Red Sox game.

2. Kate Middleton shows off in front of hubby Prince William

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was clearly proud of herself as she and Prince William tried their hands at hurling and gaelic football in Ireland. Beat that, boys.

3. Prince William dresses appropriately for a game of football

Because apparently we all wear a suit and shirt for a kickabout, eh Will?

4. Kate Middleton aims her shot

Katnis Everdeen watch your back, is all we’re saying.

5. Meghan Markle conjures up a floating ball

Wingardium leviosa, says witch Meghan.

6. Prince William is ever the gentleman

Will gave Kate a good chance at beating him in a race at the Olympic Park, London.

7. Meghan Markle nails her wizardry

See? Magic Mike or Magic Meghan?

8. Kate Middleton has a ball

See what we did there? Ball? Laugh? Love the outfit, Duchess.

9. Kate Middleton reassures Will she's a sailing superstar

Her boat race says it all. Pun intended.

10. Prince William and Kate Middleton set a new fashion trend

It's the yellow hats for us.

11. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle plot tactics

The Duchess of Cambridge and Sussex shared ways to bring Murray down at Wimbledon in 2018.

12. Prince Charles concentrates

The art of archery is all in a deep frown and smug smile, apparently.

13. Kate Middleton protects her modesty

The Duchess of Cambridge rocked an appropriate red skirt suit and heels for a game of cricket.

14. Prince William kicks like his life depends on it

Go for it, Wills.

15. Prince William harnesses his inner yogi

Just look at that flexibility.

16. Kate Middleton gives Emma Raducanu a run for her racket

We're not sure if Kate or Charles' concentration face is more intense.

17. Prince William makes wifey Kate Middleton jump

Fog horn in the face. Classic.

18. Prince Harry does his best Hulk impression

Give it everything you've got, H.

19. Prince Harry gets low

The Duke of Sussex has clearly nailed the squat life.

20. Sophie Wessex masters magic trick

The Countess of Wessex balanced a ball on her fingertips while making it hover with power from the other hand.

21. Meghan Markle brings out her competitive side

Nina Dobrev had no chance in a charity American football match.

