Kate Middleton's tennis outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen sportswoman

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on Sunday as she played tennis with her children at the Hurlingham Club, an exclusive sports club in London.

Kate was noticed by an onlooker during the private outing, who was surprised to spot the royal. After initially being impressed by her incredibly fit physique, he spotted Prince George and realised who she was.

The Duchess was described as wearing a white tennis skirt with a navy blue fleece, looking like "an attractive young mum".

The mum-of-three enjoys both playing and watching tennis, being a regular at Wimbledon every summer, and she is clearly hoping that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will follow in her footsteps.

It's been a busy week for Kate and her family. Prince Louis turned four on Saturday, and the occasion was marked with some lovely photos taken by his doting mother. Earlier in the week, his big brother went on a trial day at a potential new school in Berkshire where the family is based.

Last weekend, the Cambridges visited the Queen for Easter, after the two oldest children and their parents attended the traditional annual church service alongside several members of their family, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princes Eugenie and Peter Phillips and his daughters.

The Duchess is a doting mum

Kate stunned royal watchers with her elegant blue coat dress for the outing and she also impressed in a more casual look as she and her children soaked up the sun earlier this week.

In a new photo that has surfaced online, Kate was seen taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte out for ice cream, looking elegant in a green leopard print midi dress as she did so.

Fans took to social media to express their love for the 40-year-old's spring style. "Looks fantastic! Love she has a similar style in her downtime," one commented, while another added: "Love it! It's nice to see that she dresses the same way even when she is just with her kids getting ice cream."

