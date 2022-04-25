Inside Kate Middleton's £1.4k per year private members' club where she plays tennis The Duchess of Cambridge took her children to the Hurlingham Club for a spot of tennis

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted playing tennis with her children at London's exclusive Hurlingham Club on Sunday, with fellow members of the club surprised to see the royal playing the racket sport.

Indeed, it would come as a surprise to spot a member of the royal family at your local gym, but the Hurlingham Club isn't your average leisure centre. In fact, membership reportedly costs £1,400 per year.

With a pricey membership, what do you get for your money at the exclusive Hurlingham Club?

Situated on the Thames in Fulham, just 25 minutes from from the Cambridges' London residence, Kensington Palace, the club boasts 42 acres of landscaped grounds, including croquet and tennis lawns, a golf course, botanical gardens and a stately Georgian Clubhouse. The website it says it offers guests the "finest sports and social facilities to its members" with an impressive outdoor pool on site too, plus many-a-room you can hire for private soirees.

According to Tatler, the waiting list to become a member is 25 years long, so Kate and the kids are lucky to be able to call themselves members of the elite club!

The tennis lawn at The Hurlingham Club

The Hurlingham Club has much about its commitment to sustainability on the website, which likely appeals to Kate who has been known to re-wear outfits in a bid to be more eco-friendly. The club says they offer reusable, branded coffee cups, plastic straws and stirrers have been replaced with paper alternatives and they have a strict food waste separation and recycling process, among other sustainability efforts.

While there's nothing about the club dress code on the website, Kate was reportedly dressed in a white tennis skirt with a blue fleece for her trip to the courts, with fellow members saying the duchess looked like "an attractive young mum."

The outdoor pool at the Hurlingham Club looks divine for an outdoor dip

This weekend wasn't the first time Kate has been spotted at the club. HELLO! reported in 2019 that the Duchess had been taking her eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, to the private members club. An insider told HELLO!: "Kate has been at Hurlingham a lot over the summer. She takes all the kids. There's a gorgeous playground they all love, and George and Charlotte have tennis lessons. They all pile into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch or tea and they're never bothered, they're just like any normal family. They all seem to really love it there."

Kate is known to be a tennis aficionado, and reportedly took lessons at The Hurlingham Club to brush up her skills. Tennis champ Emma Raducanu, who Kate played against last year, said of Kate's tennis skills: "Her forehand was incredible. I was very impressed. It was a lot of fun to play tennis with the Duchess."

