Kate Garraway admits she kept aspects of husband Derek Draper's health private

Kate Garraway has given regular updates about her husband Derek Draper's condition since he was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March 2020, and the Good Morning Britain host even went on to make a documentary about it, Finding Derek.

But in an interview with Kate's friend Celia Walden for the Telegraph's Stella Magazine, Kate admitted that there are some aspects of Derek's journey that she has kept private.

Speaking to Celia, she said she "agonised" over how much to share in Finding Derek, but felt compelled to reveal as much as she could since she knew husband Derek would want her to "be as honest as I could be".

"Once Derek started to come out of his coma," she began. "I felt we had moved past the really desperate part." But there were certain images that Kate kept to herself. "Because I didn't want to show him at his most physically devastated and vulnerable – that was too private," she said.

Kate Garraway and her family in 2019

Derek has been released from hospital and is now at home with Kate and their two children, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12.

Kate spoke out about how their children have coped. "Darcey and Billy have been so amazing," she added. "They're both processing it all in different ways and they do talk about it with friends."

Kate, Darcey and Billy have decided against seeing a therapist so far, though, despite Derek being a therapist himself. "We're not getting professional help at the moment," Kate said. Why? Kate admitted that she was worried about "opening the floodgates right now. I mean I still haven't really cried, so I don't feel in the right place to see a therapist yet."

Derek, a former Labour Party spin doctor, retrained as a psychotherapist after a previous experience with depression.

