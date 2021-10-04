GMB's Charlotte Hawkins' covid battle revealed in full: 'I am so glad to be here' From how the Good Morning Britain host contracted it to what symptoms she suffered with, here's everything we know

Charlotte Hawkins recently revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus, and as she returned to Good Morning Britain after isolating this morning, she opened up about her experience with the virus in full.

SEE: Charlotte Hawkins celebrates exciting milestone in shimmering mini dress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins left red-faced as she didn't realise cameras were rolling

Charlotte's co-host Laura Tobin said: "I've got to say Charlotte, welcome back. How are you doing? I know you've been off with Covid."

Charlotte replied: "It's good to be back, thank you very much."

RELATED: Charlotte Hawkins commands attention in bold neon pink look

What covid symptoms did Charlotte Hawkins have?

Charlotte has been vaccinated, but as the NHS says, "Research has shown the vaccines help reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from covid, reduce your risk of catching or spreading covid, and protect against covid variants," but there is "a chance you might still get it". It's for this reason that Charlotte still contracted the virus, but only suffered with mild symptoms.

She told Laura: "Luckily I only had mild cold-like symptoms, but I can tell you it's nice to be out the other side safely."

Charlotte Hawkins shared a photo reuniting with daughter Ella Rose after isolating with covid

Did Charlotte Hawkins isolate while she had covid?

The NHS adds that even if you have been vaccinated, "There is a chance you might still spread covid," and isolating is still advised, which is why Charlotte was absent from GMB, and why she didn't see her six-year-old daughter Ella Rose for over 10 days.

Speaking to Susanna Reid, Alistair Campbell and Dr Hilary Jones, Charlotte said: "I am so glad to be here, I isolated for 10 days, well, more than 10 days actually."

How did Charlotte Hawkins discover she had covid?

Charlotte explained: "I started to feel unwell and kept doing tests because something wasn't right. Dr Hilary kept saying about this super cold, and one of the tests came back positive."

Has Charlotte Hawkins recovered from covid?

Now, Charlotte is fully recovered, as she shared a photo reuniting with her daughter on Instagram, and the caption: "So I finally get to hug this one after isolating for 10 days with covid, I missed it so much! Feeling very lucky I only had cold-like symptoms. Looking forward to being back with Classic FM tonight, plus GMB tomorrow. Sending love to all those isolating right now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.