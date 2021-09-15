Rebel Wilson packs a punch in lycra cropped top after epic birthday celebrations

Rebel Wilson is ready to hit the gym after ringing in her 41st birthday with a delayed celebration at the most fabulous location.

The star has been surrounded by her loved ones during a lengthy vacation on Marlon Brandon's private island, which they apptly renamed, Rebel Island.

But she's bid farewell to her party and is now back to focusing on her health and updated her fans on her Instagram Stories.

Rebel shared a pair of boomerangs in which she was wearing a cropped top and hot pink leggings as she got to grips with a punching bag.

She promoted her favourite multi-vitamin gummies by Olly Wellness in the caption and said they were perfect for "supporting a healthy heart and building strong bones".

Rebel added: "Now summer is over, time to get back into my workout routine."

Rebel's delighted to be back to the gym

The Pitch Perfect actress has certainly enjoyed a fun-filled season and shared numerous swimsuit snapshots which have blown fans away after her 75lb weight loss.

She recently opened up about her health overhaul in an inspirational Instagram post when she wrote: "I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved.

"And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like.





Rebel recently celebrated her 41st birthday with loved ones

"But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

