Jonathan Ross' daughter diagnosed with chronic condition

Jonathan Ross recently revealed that his 30-year-old daughter Betty has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue all over the body.

The Jonathan Ross Show host shared the news on Good Morning Britain, as he explained that the family had made the decision to postpone their annual Halloween party because of Betty's illness.

"Really, it’s being cautious as much as anything," he told presenters Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh. "One of our children isn’t well, one of our children had Covid at the beginning of the pandemic and they thought she had long Covid, but it’s now been diagnosed as fibromyalgia which is quite debilitating, so she’s back home with us and we’re looking after her.

"She’s upstairs in the bedroom and I thought, 'I can’t in good conscience have a big loud fun party downstairs and one of my children is locked in a room upstairs'. It would be like something out of a horror novel. So really, just out of a good conscience, we’re not going to do it, but hopefully next year we’ll be back."

Jonathan and his daughter Betty in 2009

He added that he didn’t want to risk 'wiping out half the shows on TV' if the bash went ahead as planned. "I had a feeling it wasn’t going to be over yet and it does look like the figures are creeping up again," he explained. "So I really am conscious that I don’t want to be part of any superspreading event. We always have a couple of hundred people to the party and as you know, about half of them are from show business. So if we had a party and it spread through that, we’d probably wipe out half the shows on TV for the next couple of weeks which I would not want to be guilty of."

Betty opened up about her diagnosis on Instagram

Betty also opened up about her recent diagnosis on Instagram. "Fibromyalgia? I hardly know her!" she wrote in a caption. "This is me letting y'all know I got a Fibromyalgia diagnosis. Shout out to the 4 people who all said they thought I had fibro, turns out y'all were right. There's always a lot of weird feelings that come with a new diagnosis, but this one overall feels like a relief. It feels like my pain is being acknowledged, and that with this diagnosis I can better find ways of managing my pain.

"To all my fellow fibromyalgia baddies, feel free to drop your fave fibro tips in the comments (I'll be putting some in there, but I'm still new to the game so idk how helpful mine will be)."

According to the NHS, "the exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown, but it's thought it be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain and changes in the way the central nervous system processes pain messages carried around the body".

It adds that "there's currently no cure for fibromyalgia" but there are certain treatments that can relieve some symptoms "and make the condition easier to live with". These include: medicine such as antidepressants and painkillers, talking therapy such as CBT and counselling, and lifestyle changes such as exercise programmes and relaxation techniques. Symptoms of the condition include: increased sensitivity to pain, extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness, difficulty sleeping, problems with mental processes, headaches and irritable bowel syndrome.

