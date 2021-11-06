Jonathan Ross' daughter suffers 'flare up' from chronic condition

Jonathan Ross recently revealed that his 30-year-old daughter Betty Ross has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue all over the body, and for which there is currently no cure, according to the NHS.

Betty has since taken to Instagram to give an update on her battle, and she has recently experienced a "flare up" of symptoms.

She wrote: "I've had like three days now where I've stayed in pyjamas all day, have had a lot of my symptoms really flare up, and haven't been able to do anywhere near as much as I normally do.

"This isn't a forever thing – sometimes it can feel so scary to think, 'Is all my progress lost? Am I back to square one?' But I think this one is just a blip for me and I'll be back to my still-very-ill-but-functioning-a-lot-better self soon and chances are you will too. Idk who needs to hear this today, but if you're chronically ill and have a few bad days back to back it doesn’t necessarily mean things are going downhill and it'll be like this forever. You've got this and I'm proud of you."

Jonathan Ross' daughter shared an update on her battle with fibromyalgia

Betty originally opened up about her diagnosis in a previous post on Instagram. "Fibromyalgia? I hardly know her!" she wrote in a caption. "This is me letting y'all know I got a Fibromyalgia diagnosis. Shout out to the 4 people who all said they thought I had fibro, turns out y'all were right. There's always a lot of weird feelings that come with a new diagnosis, but this one overall feels like a relief. It feels like my pain is being acknowledged, and that with this diagnosis I can better find ways of managing my pain.

Betty opened up about her diagnosis on Instagram

"To all my fellow fibromyalgia baddies, feel free to drop your fave fibro tips in the comments (I'll be putting some in there, but I'm still new to the game so idk how helpful mine will be)."

Jonathan and his daughter Betty in 2009

According to the NHS, "the exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown, but it's thought it be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain and changes in the way the central nervous system processes pain messages carried around the body".

It adds that "there's currently no cure for fibromyalgia", but there are certain treatments that can relieve some symptoms "and make the condition easier to live with". These include medicine such as antidepressants and painkillers, talking therapy such as CBT and counselling, and lifestyle changes such as exercise programmes and relaxation techniques. Symptoms of the condition include: increased sensitivity to pain, extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness, difficulty sleeping, problems with mental processes, headaches and irritable bowel syndrome.

