Holly Willoughby reflects on the 'painful moments' which left her in tears

Holly Willoughby has given a candid account about her personal life following the release of her book, Reflections. Appearing on Monday's Lorraine, the This Morning star confessed the process of writing the book from her own experience had been a "painful" process.

MORE: Phillip Schofield has the sweetest reaction to Holly Willoughby's exciting news

The presenter, who is married to Dan Baldwin, claimed she "lost" who she was while focusing on her career and being a mum of three. However, Holly had time to focus away from her busy lifestyle during the filming of I'm a Celebrity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby transforms into Annie for epic video

"There's been a lot of tears," she explained. "It's been very hard, it's been painful. I think sometimes shining a light into those dark corners of your own life is hard and sometimes you have to be very brave, and you have to dig really deep to do it.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's tell-all book on body image, burnout & her life is available to buy now

SEE: Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging leather trousers are the perfect shade

"But I think it's really important because I think if you don't do it, then it will rise to the surface and sometimes it comes out sideways. So, I think you do need to face those things with the right support and when it feels like the right time for you, and for me, this definitely was the right time."

Lorraine then asked Holly, "People think you don’t have dark corners, but everybody does. You always seem so up and so happy?" To which, Holly replied: "Everybody does, and they vary. They're different shades.

The TV star appeared on Monday's Lorraine to talk about her book

"People have varying degrees of things and mine - I think that everybody needs to look inwardly occasionally. I think it's a good thing, I think you can't avoid it."

Holly, 40, also revealed she meditates for 20 minutes twice a day - fitting in one session before she comes to work. "I was convinced it wouldn't fit into my life because a) I wouldn't have the time to do it.

"B) I wouldn't be able to clear my mind but the type of meditation I do doesn't matter - let the thoughts come in and let them go."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £10, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Finally, Holly spoke about her relationship with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield. "We love each other. We’ve always looked after each other," she said. "We pick each other up. He's been a huge support for me right since the very beginning in a friendship sense and in my career. He's guided and moulded me from the very beginning.

"I've sat beside him and he’s my teacher, really, and not many people do that. They're very focused in their own lane, but he's always been very generous and giving. He’s been my champion since the get go, so I'm very lucky."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.