The Queen pokes fun at herself with hilarious gymnastics remark

Tom Daley has recalled the moment the Queen showed her sense of humour in a hilarious exchange with the team GB diver back in 2016. Speaking on Swedish chat show Skavlan, Tom detailed how the Queen poked fun at herself as she joked about trying her hand at gymnastics, while comparing her small height (5ft 3in to be precise) to the taller gymnasts in the GB's Olympic team.

Tom said: "She commented on her height compared to some of the other athletes in the room and because me and the other athletes were quite small, she said, 'Maybe I should try gymnastics'. She was fully game to get involved in the sport."

And that's not the only time the Queen has spoken out about her interest in gymnastics.

Back in 2017, the monarch attended the investiture of six-time Olympic medallist and gymnastic champion Max Whitlock, and in an interview following the ceremony, Max revealed exactly what he had said to her. She told him that "she loved watching the gymnastics because the stuff that we do doesn’t seem possible".

"It was pretty cool to hear the Queen say she likes the sport," he added.

The Queen and Tom Daley at a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2008

As for other sports, the Queen is known for her love of horse racing. She breeds her own horses, and over the years since 1949, her horses have won more than 1,800 competition, according to Sir Francis Brooke, her representative at Ascot Racecourse, and this past season was her most successful since 1957. Her first win came in 1949 at Fontwell Park, with a horse named Monaveen.

In 2021, she was honoured for her incredible contribution to racing through the years by being inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Hall of Fame.

"Her Majesty will be thrilled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Sir Michael Stoute, her racing advisor, according to reports. "She richly deserves it because her contribution has been enormous. She loves it so much.

"I've found that training for the Queen comes with no pressure because of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more."

