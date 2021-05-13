James Middleton details hard battle with clinical depression in heartbreaking post

James Middleton has opened up about his clinical depression diagnosis to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

MORE: 5 photos that show Prince William's close bond with his in-laws the Middletons

Taking to his Instagram, Kate Middleton's brother shared two poignant pictures of him and his dogs, taken just 10 days after he was diagnosed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Prince William and Kate Middleton's new puppy!

"It has been exactly 1255 days since I got diagnosed with clinical depression - but that day was the first day I learnt about mental health and how it is integral to the way we live our lives.

READ: James Middleton reveals surprise 'family' news

RELATED: James Middleton makes rare comment on sister Kate's latest announcement

"Ten days later I disappeared, I packed my dogs into my car and, telling no one where I was going, drove to a wild and remote part of the Lake District. There I swam in an icy lake, took solitary walks on snow-capped mountains and stayed alone in a remote cottage, trying to still the tumult in my mind. Why did I do this? I wanted to be in Nature. Nature is central to our psychological and emotional health," he continued.

The 34-year-old went on to detail how he copes with his mental health nowadays, revealing that taking his dogs for a walk and beekeeping have been essential in his journey.

James shared several personal images with his fans

Referring to the pictures he shared with his 210,000 followers, he went on to explain: "(PS/ the photo of me on the mountain was exactly ten days after being diagnosed - I couldn't feel joy, excitement or anticipation – only heart-thudding anxiety which propelled me through the day… but this moment with the dogs on top of that mountain I will never forget."

He added: "I shouted at the top of my lungs (like they do in films) I cried and I absorbed everything that nature could give me giving me the strength to tackle the upcoming battle to overcome my depression- fast forward three years and each time I climb that mountain always say thank you for playing an unknowing part of my recovery."

Pippa and Kate's brother has opened up about his diagnosis several times in the past. Back in 2019, he praised his royal sister for supporting him in his recovery, telling The Telegraph that family members, including his eldest sister, attended his cognitive behavioural therapy sessions with him.