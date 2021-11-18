Pink shares 'brutal' health update as she thanks her family in emotional message We are thinking of you!

Singer and mom-of-two, Pink, has opened up to reveal she's been recovering from a "brutal" health crisis.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the pop star announced she had hip surgery a week ago and thanked her ever-devoted husband, Carey Hart, for helping with the painful aftermath.

MORE: Pink opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage as a teenager

Alongside a photo of herself at home, she wrote: "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!! I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pink's daughter showcases unreal singing voice

She then heaped praise on her motocross husband for everything he has done for her.

"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world's greatest doctors," she said. "I am never not completely grateful.

READ: Pink’s private jet bursts into flames during crash landing - details

MORE: Pink makes surprisingly candid comments about marriage to Carey Hart

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)."

Pink shared a photo of herself smiling despite the pain of the last week

Pink thanked him for bringing her coffee in the shower, lugging around her "100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went."

She said Carey, "dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

MORE: Pink's six-year-old daughter gives her first ever makeup tutorial and it's adorable

He even showed her a few tricks on the crutches she will be using for the next six weeks.

Pink said that despite the agony she has been in, it has opened her eyes further to the incredible people around her who are doing amazing things despite their disabilities or health conditions.

Pink thanked her husband for caring for her

She wrote: "I happened to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair, (check out her documentary called “from my window” on Vimeo, she’s incredible) I learned about a blind man that summits Mt Everest."

The star then added that she will make a full recovery and feels "blessed," that is the case.

She concluded: "I'm impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful.

"In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!!!!! Let the healing begin."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.