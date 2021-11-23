GMB's Susanna Reid reacts after fans notice same thing about appearance

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has reacted after fans pointed out that there was a "teddy bear" on her knee. The TV star took to Instagram with a post showing a close-up of her knee, and a comment from one fan reading: "There's defo a teddy bear on your knee," along with the bear emoji and a laughing face emoji. Susanna captioned the post: "She's not wrong."

Indeed, her knee really does seem to create the illusion of a teddy bear, and several of Susanna's other fans and friends agree. One wrote: "The best knees have faces," while another added: "Once it's been seen, it can't be unseen," and a third said: "Looks like the bear off the Barney bear cakes."

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears

In total, over 14,000 of Susanna's fans have liked her post, suggesting they're just as amused as us and Susanna, including fellow TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins. Almost 400 have commented on the post, while the original comment on Susanna's previous post has had ten likes of its own.

In other Susanna Reid news, she recently opened up about putting on a "couple of stone", as she hosted GMB alongside Judge Rinder.

Susanna Reid referenced a specific comment from a fan

He said, "This is our karaoke tune. Jason, please join in with us for a little bit," to which Jason replied, "I would rather you pick up Susanna and twirl her around the studio like I did on Top Of The Pops in 1988. That would be a special moment!"

It was then that Susanna shared that, just like pretty much everyone, she had gained weight during lockdown. "Unfortunately, the lockdown extra couple of stone might rule that out," she explained.

Judge Rinder then replied, "Oh please! Why do you say that? It's not true!"

Our opinion? She looks great either way. Teddy bear knees included.

