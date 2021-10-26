GBBO's Mary Berry reveals she spent ten nights in hospital after serious surgery The Great British Bake Off star recently broke her hip

Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry has revealed that she recently spent ten days in hospital after she broke her hip and had surgery to repair it.

SEE: Mary Berry's daily diet revealed: what the TV cook eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

In an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, Mary, 86, explained that the accident came after tripping over some bricks in her garden while picking sweet peas. She initially called for her husband Paul for help, but since he was watching a cricket match and didn't hear her, her son-in-law Dan was first to come to her aid, at which point he immediately rushed to call an ambulance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mary Berry hosts HELLO! Christmas lunch

"He saw me and said, 'I’ll get an ambulance.' I said, 'Oh, no, I’m fine,' but he overruled me," GBBO judge Mary explained.

Dan went ahead and called for an ambulance, but was told that they were extremely busy responding to calls, and Mary ended up waiting for over three hours.

"He rang for the ambulance and they said, 'We’re very, very busy.' It was Sunday afternoon and there were lots of football injuries and whatever," she said. "We waited for three-and-a-half hours, until 6pm, and quite right too! I was perfectly happy."

She added: "I quite understood that they were busy and Dan was caring for me. He kept me chatting."

READ: Mary Berry praises Kate Middleton's 'remarkable' skills as she's awarded damehood

MORE: Mary Berry's £2.6million home with husband Paul is a domestic dream

Mary Berry and her husband Paul Hunnings

Upon arrival, Mary was taken away to Royal Berkshire Hospital where she discovered she had broken her hip, while "one foot was turning out".

Mary underwent surgery the following morning, whereby her old hip was repaired, as opposed to replaced.

In the same interview, she explained that the doctors at the hospital were "lovely", and Mary has been on the mend since.

This isn't the first time Mary has spoken out about a hospital stay. In January this year, she recalled her experience with polio when she was just 13, as she urged people to have the vaccine, since her polio vaccine helped her overcome the disease.

"If you’re in a hospital like I was, with people in callipers, people in pain, people who weren’t going to get better – I think everyone should take the vaccine, not query it, and think of others," she told the Radio Times.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.