Peter Andre's fans rush to support him after falling ill

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare health update, admitting to fans he was suffering from a severe bout of "man flu" (our words, not his).

The father-of-four filmed himself en route to Cardiff for where he is performing in the tour of Grease! The Musical, and opened up to fans about how he had fallen ill the "lurgy". Telling his 1.7 million Instagram followers he had been feeling unwell, the star captioned his post: "Man flu is real FACT", before prompting his fans to comment their thoughts below.

"Carl and I (Carl's my road manager), both have the lurgy and OH are we moaning," Peter told fans.

"Now look guys, I read somewhere - and I don't know how true this is, but apparently a professor said that man flu is real (don't laugh) because it's got something to do with men's testosterone levels compared to oestrogen levels."

Peter told fans he was feeling unwell

The Mysterious Girl singer went on to say: "Apparently our testosterone levels make us feel worse".

Peter's fans rushed to the comments to offer messages of support, but many were quick to tease the star about his video - asking if his wife Emily Andre, who works for the NHS, was taking his 'man flu' seriously.

"Woman flu is just as bad we just don’t moan as much [laughing emoji] hope you feel better Pete," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Did Emily diagnose this Pete? [laughing emoji]".

Another fan was quick to agree with the star, writing: "Yes man flu is real had it all last week, was suffering like mad."

Peter and his son Junior tested positive for COVID earlier in the year

Peter, his wife Emily and his eldest son Junior all tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.

Junior admitted he was confused that he had symptoms from the virus, which he thought only presented in adults. "The first few days, my head was the worst," he shared. "My head was banging so much. I dunno how I got symptoms, because I'm a child, I'm 15. But my head was banging, my body was aching, my throat was fine.

He added: "Yeah, I've got COVID. And for some reason I have, like, symptoms. Normally minors don't get symptoms. It's not severe… it's just annoying."

