Rumer Willis branded an inspiration as she approaches huge health milestone The star's fans rushed to offer support

Rumer Willis rang in almost five years of sobriety with a festive Instagram post - and she looked amazing.

The daughter of Demi Moore raised a non-alcoholic glass with her sister, Tallulah, in a promotional snapshot for Stella Rose.

MORE: Rumer Willis shares magical video of mum Demi Moore as they holiday in their winter wonderland Idaho home

Rumer wore a plunging Grecian style dress and her red curls pinned losely on top of her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis shares cheeky video from her bath

She captioned the post: "Tis the season y’all!! And for us sober buds it’s very nice to know we get our own alternative for the upcoming toasts to cheer!

"@StellaRosa Non-Alcoholics are available in four different flavors - Rosé, Peach, Black, and Red."

MORE: Rumer Willis pulls out all the stops in daring white jumpsuit you don't want to miss

RELATED: Rumer Willis wows in cheeky bikini photo for celebratory occasion

She continued: "As I am coming up on celebrating 5 years of sobriety, discovering new alternatives on the expanding spectrum of non alcoholic beverages is v exciting and encouraging!#StellaRosa #Stellabrate #Ad."

Rumer, her sisters and her mom are all sober

Her fans couldn't wait to thank her for being so candid and for giving them alternatives in time for the holidays.

They wrote: "Congratulations, for 5 years sober. Continue with that determination. A toast to sobriety. HEALTH," and another added: "Huge Congrats!!!!! I've tried the NA sweet red Stella & it is truly so delicious!! Incredible to see so many new non alcoholic options coming out."

READ: Rumer Willis shows off major change to her body in sunbathing picture

MORE: Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

Rumer recently opened up about her sobriety to Addiction Talk host, Joy Sutton, and spoke about having the sober companionship of her mother and both sisters too.

Rumer and Demi are supporting one another on their journeys

"The most amazing thing about this journey for us as a family is that in a lot of ways it has allowed for a different level and depth of communication that I don’t know we would have had otherwise," she said.

"The place we are all at together with each other is the best place we have ever been. And it's something I am so grateful for."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.