Hoda Kotb divides fans with dramatic dark hair transformation The Today star admitted it was a 'happy mistake'

Hoda Kotb revealed a change to her appearance on Tuesday after undergoing a dramatic hair transformation.

The Today star usually sports a warm blonde hue, but after a hair treatment went horribly wrong, Hoda revealed she was forced to change up her style completely and dye her locks a dark brown shade. Luckily, upon seeing the final result, the TV star admitted it turned out to be a "happy mistake".

Explaining her new look to guest co-host, Sheinelle Jones, who sat in for Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda said: "My whole family's coming today so I decided I wanted to do that keratin treatment I like to do.

"It just takes the frizz out so I'm like 'I'll do that early, I'm gonna be on it.'"

However, as her usual salon was closed, Hoda enlisted the help of a stylist, but sadly, once the treatment was completed, she was left with "fire engine orange" hair.

"Like Bozo orange," she continued. "I looked and I go 'What happened?'"

Hoda divided fans with her dark hair transformation

Putting no blame on her "amazing" stylist, Hoda added: "I think it was something funky with the chemicals."

After a desperate early morning dash by a stylist on set to correct the color before she went on air, Hoda was left with her new brunette tresses. "She just started putting stuff on it and it's dark brown now, so that's the way it is."

While Hoda seems happy enough with her new 'do, some fans were divided, with one commenting: "Hair too dark liked it lighter."

Hoda typically sports blonde highlights with caramel undertones

Another said: "I like it better lighter too. But we all need a change from time to time." A third added: "Lighter is more flattering."

Others loved her color shake-up, with one responding to a photo on Instagram: "Hoda's hair is winter sassy and I'm here for it."

A second said; "Love, love, LOVE the color." Another added: "Yes, Hoda! Love your hair color."

