Peter Andre's daughter Princess tests positive for COVID and reveals diagnosis during live stream The teenager began feeling sick on Tuesday

Peter Andre's daughter Princess, 14, has tested positive for COVID-19. The teenager announced the news during a live on Instagram, revealing that she had done three lateral flow tests after feeling "weird" and they had all come back positive.

"I did three tests and they all came back positive, so now I'm in isolation. To be fair, loads of people have tested positive who I've been in contact with, so I have to isolate," she said.

Revealing how she felt, she added: "I don't feel ill, I feel fine. Like I feel normal. I feel normal. I don't even feel ill."

She then asked the nearly two thousand fans following her live stream: "People who have it, do you guys feel ill, or do you not feel ill? Yeah, I'm isolating. But no one else has to isolate, because everyone else tested negative. So it's just me."

Peter Andre advised his daughter to get tested after she admitted to feeling ill

Bista, as she is referred to in her family home, first told her dad Peter that she was feeling sick, and it was him who suggested she should get tested.

"I said to my dad: 'I feel a bit weird, I feel sick' and then he was like, 'Go and do a Covid test'.

"Then I did one and then the first one came back negative, then I did three more and they all came back positive. So… I don't know. It's just a bit weird," she said.

Peter was struck down with coronavirus in January last year, while his wife Emily MacDonagh had it back in June 2020.

Emily and Peter have both battled coronavirus since the pandemic began

Speaking about the experience on Loose Women last year, Emily, a doctor, revealed it was "quite a stressful time for us".

"I think we knew less than we know now," she said. "It was really quite a stressful time for us.

"I kept away from the children completely for two weeks and luckily, I recovered completely."

She said of Peter: "When Pete had it a bit more recently, I felt more relaxed. He didn't, going through it himself he felt quite anxious."