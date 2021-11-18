Amy Robach shares glimpse at onboard gym during uneasy workout in Antarctica The GMA star looked incredible

Amy Robach isn't letting something like being stuck on a ship in Antarctica hinder her fitness regime.

The Good Morning America star shared a glimpse at her onboard gym on Thursday and it is seriously impressive. The room featured state-of-the-art equipment like a running machine, an elliptical, varying weights, and the most incredible sea view.

While it may have been a bigger struggle than usual to work up a sweat, with Amy admitting it wasn't "easy" exercising at sea, she still looked incredible after her efforts.

Amy wore a bright pink sports bra and black leggings as she posed in front of a mirror, highlighting her toned stomach and trim waist.

The TV personality has been leaving fans quite amazed with her exploits through the frozen continent, even sharing a series of pictures of herself in a leg-baring black and white swimsuit as she plunged into the icy waters of Antarctica.

Amy Robach stuck to her gym regiment even in the Antarctica

In the caption, she revealed that the experience was so much more than what it looked like in photographs, saying: "Antarctic plunge - water temp 28 degrees Fahrenheit - took my breath away… literally! Once in a lifetime never have to do again kinda experience."

Fans were in shock but couldn't help taking to the comments to praise her for the massive achievement. Fellow ABC journalist Martha Raddatz commented: "These are the 'coolest' posts ever! But seriously. Unreal! Love it!"

Amy made the plunge into the icy Antarctic waters in a one-piece swimsuit

A fan wrote: "You are absolutely amazing," with another saying: "This post took my breath away," and a third adding: "I'm cold just swiping through these."

One penned a heartfelt message to the GMA host, commenting: "You are amazing. I love your amazing spirit. You don't let anything stop you from experiencing life and everything it has to offer."

