Amy Robach had her fans urging her to take a break after she sparked some concerns for her health following her latest Instagram post.

The Good Morning America star uploaded a photo of herself and her friend after running two miles around New York City – which Amy admitted "crushed" her despite being an avid runner and having recently completed the Berlin Marathon.

Looking slightly dishevelled as she gave a thumbs up to the camera, Amy wrote: "Wondering how we ran a marathon a month ago when 2 miles just crushed me."

Her followers were quick to respond, with many suggesting her body could be telling her she should rest following her months of training for the 26.2-mile run. "We all have those days! Maybe body is saying it needs a break? You’ll be back in no time," one fan replied.

A second said: "Take some time off… Get your 2nd wind."

A third added: "Sometimes it’s ok just to run a few miles, sometimes you just need a little rest & that’s ok." A fourth wrote: "Give your body a break!"

Many of Amy's fans suggested she should give her body a break from running

Amy completed the Berlin Marathon in September and shared a montage of photos with her fans after the race while admitting she had wanted to quit several times during it.

She penned: "What a day! Definitely a tough and hot one - made it up to 76 degrees - but we pushed through and finished.

"Full disclosure I wanted to quit at 14, 21 and then those last 2 miles I had to DIG DEEP! Having our friends and family - including my amazing Dad - running alongside me and cheering from the streets got me through."

Amy ran the Berlin Marathon in September

Many of Amy's followers responded with congratulatory messages and expressed how "proud" they were of the TV star.

David Muir commented with three red hearts and three clapping hands emojis, while Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "Congratulations to you and Andrew! And your dad and posse!"

