Amy Robach divides fans with latest post away from GMA studio Who're you rooting for?

Amy Robach is a great lover of sports and has shown so frequently on social media in the past, with her latest post also reflecting the same.

The Good Morning America host took off away from her lush New York studios to Indianapolis to attend and report on the latest college football playoffs.

She made her allegiance quite well-known, though, in the pictures she shared with the two competing teams.

As she posed alongside the University of Georgia Bulldogs, her alma mater's team, she wore a big smile and brandished pom-poms with the cheerleaders.

However, in front of the opposing team, the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide, she sported two thumbs down.

Amy wore a combination of black and red to further solidify her support for Georgia, donning a figure-hugging red sweater with black stripes, a vinyl black puffer vest, and skin-tight jeans.

"Goooooo Dawgs sic 'em #beatbama #nationalchampionship," she captioned the post, and fans were divided between the teams they rooted for.

Amy left GMA studios for Indianapolis to cover the college football playoffs

Many were in Amy's court and chanted: "Go Dawgs!" along with her in the comments section, while several wrote: "Roll tide!" in support of the Alabama team.

Colleague Jesse Palmer dropped a series of laughing emojis while writing: "Come on no favoritism Amy!!!" Another fan commented: "Looks like you had fun," with a heart emoji.

The GMA host is an ardent supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs, having paid tribute to them before as well, including with a recent fashion choice.

The anchor went on the air last week in an outfit that repped for her home team, wearing another combination of red and black that showed off her long and lean legs.

She wore a Boss sweater featuring a red and black striped pattern that hugged her figure, paired with lightly checkered Marciano black wide-legged pants.

The TV personality previously wore red and black in support of the Georgia Bulldogs

In the caption, she again wrote: "Wearing my red and black today - hoping to be celebrating this time next week! #godawgs #nationalchampionship #beatbama."

