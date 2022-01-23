Elizabeth Hurley glows in pink as she opens up about health in heartfelt post The mother-of-one gives fans an important message

Elizabeth Hurley is dazzling in her latest Instagram post as she gives fans an important health update. Elizabeth reminded fans of the importance of checking in on oneself, as World Cancer Day, which is on 4 February, approaches.

Clad in a blush pink mini dress and looking radiant, the actress received heartfelt comments in return about her continuous work in breast cancer awareness.

"With World Cancer Day coming up on the 4th February, I want to encourage everybody to regularly check their breasts," she wrote in her caption.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley gets ready for the day

"Breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide and, as the Global Ambassador for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I know the call to help end breast cancer is more urgent than ever."

"Thank you, Queen," one fan commented, and make-up artist Sandy Linter highlighted Elizabeth's dedication, commenting: "You've been a pink breast cancer crusader for over 25 years."

"I've made it my proudest life's work to raise awareness and funds for this disease — for the first time the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide," Elizabeth wrote for Today.

In an effort to honor her late grandmother's legacy, the actress has collaborated for over two decades with The Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.

Elizabeth stunned in pink as she talked about breast cancer awareness

Apart from her advocacy, Elizabeth is also a doting mom to son Damian, 19, who is identical to his model mother. His father is Steve Bing, who passed away in June of 2020.

The mother-son pair are very close and often give shout-outs to each other on social media and attend high fashion events together.

Back in May of 2021, Damian made a surprising confession about his mother and their picture-perfect Instagram photos.

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature," he told Vogue. "The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease."

The mother and son duo enjoy a very tight-knit bond

In addition to her work in raising awareness about breast cancer and being a mother, Elizabeth designs a swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she of course routinely models on her Instagram.

