The Apprentice star Karren Brady speaks out about 'unfair' menopause experience The Apprentice star spoke openly on the topic

The Apprentice star Karren Brady, 52, has had her fair share of battles to get to the top in business but it's some of her personal experiences that may have been the hardest.

SEE: A guide to menopause employment law: menopause leave, existing menopause workplace policies and more

In a recent Daily Mail interview, the star opened up about the 'unfair' experience of menopause and its impact on her husband Paul Peschisolido.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex supports menopause campaign

"My husband will tell you I've been a nightmare, but I think I'm fine," she candidly said. "Other than the hot flushes and forgetting the occasional thing – I'm ok at the minute, but I suspect it's going to get a hell of a lot worse, before it gets any better."

Karren pointed out: "When you think about it, we're the ones who have to have the babies, the periods, the menopause and it's really unfair."

Karren Brady has started suffering with the menopause

She also explained that her mother reported they "just battled on" when she went through it.

"My mum said to me, oh in my day – we just battled on, but just because you can battle on, doesn't mean you should."

In October, Karren publicly backed the Menopause Workplace Pledge to encourage employers to support their staff when they are going through the menopause. She wrote: "The menopause is not a topic you would expect a member of the Royal Family to talk about, but it is an issue the Countess of Wessex has taken up after becoming patron of Wellbeing of Women.

MORE: 36 symptoms of menopause and how to treat them – expert advice

LOOK: The Apprentice: What are the past winners up to now?

"Speaking during a virtual roundtable event to launch the campaign Sophie said: 'Women having to leave the workplace because of the menopause is tragic. We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women'.

The Countess of Wessex is supporting the pledge

"That's why I’m backing the #MenopauseWorkplacePledge campaign! Three in four women will experience menopause symptoms and for some, managing these at work can be a real struggle.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and influence employers to take positive action to support their staff. Visit @wellbeingofwomen to find out more and pledge your support."

Over 400 businesses have now signed the pledge, including HELLO!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.