The 5 best books about the menopause

Finally, the conversation around the menopause is beginning to open up. Not only is it the reason that 900,000 women have quit their jobs due to lack of support, but many also feel like there is not enough information widely available to them.

RELATED: 'I didn't want my boss to think I was weak': one woman tells her menopause story

Therefore, we have rounded up the best books that you can invest in this year to help inform and guide you through the menopause, and help those around you understand what you might be going through. From Liz Earle's The Good Menopause Guide to Andrea McLean's Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, check out our top picks below…

MORE: 36 symptoms of menopause and how to treat them – expert advice

The Good Menopause Guide, Liz Earle

The Good Menopause Guide, £20.50, W.H.Smith

Liz Earle, MBE and skincare guru, is one of the world's most respected experts when it comes to wellbeing. Her book informs you on everything from how to balance your hormones, the importance of diet, the myths about HRT, how to boost energy and more. She also guides you on how to take special care of your skin, hair and nails.

Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, Andrea McLean

Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, £7.79, Amazon

Andrea McLean decided to write a candid account of her experience, a book that she had wished for when she found herself in uncharted territory. In her autobiography, she offers a huge range of tips and tricks, while still bringing her sense of humour and honesty.

Menopocalypse: How I Learned to Thrive During Menopause and How You Can Too, Amanda Thebe

Menopocalypse: How I Learned to Thrive During Menopause and How You Can Too, £11.35, Amazon

In Amanda Thebe's personal account of her menopause experience, the fitness trainer shares how she lost weight, dealt with her depression, improved her sleep and overhauled her diet to thrive during the difficult time. Not only will you come away with a better understanding of the menopause, but you might also find you have newfound confidence to speak about your own journey.

Cracking the Menopause, Mariella Fostrup and Alice Smellie

Cracking the Menopause, £16, W.H.Smith

Straight-talking broadcaster Mariella Fostrup and award-winning health journalist Alice Smellie have created a book full of information that still manages to make you laugh along the way. Designed to help you manage your symptoms, the book separates myths from reality and offers expertise, hope and advice. It also features case studies from women in every walk of life and all stages of their journey.

The Menopause Solution, Mayo Clinic

The Menopause Solution, £15.29, Amazon

Sometimes a doctor's advice is all you need. The Mayo Clinic's book provides a doctor's guide to relieving hot flushes, enjoying better sex, sleeping well, controlling your weight and being happy. Drawing on the latest information, leading women's health expert Dr. Stephanie Faubion covers everything from common questions to lifestyle changes and treatment options.

DISCOVER: Experts share how the menopause can affect your skin - and the products to try

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.