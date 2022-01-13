﻿
martine-mccutcheon-black-dress

Martine McCutcheon reveals jaw-dropping hair transformation

Wow!

Martine McCutcheon left her fans stunned on Thursday as the Love Actually star made a return to one of her old hairstyles – and she looked amazing.

READ: Martine McCutcheon details struggle with 'fatigue' after Christmas festivities

The star has been rocking some longer hair for a while, but she's now decided to go back to a bob hairstyle, which suited her perfectly. She shared a photo of herself styling out her new 'do, as she shared: "Back to the Bob." She then added the black heart emoji, which suited the colour of her locks, alongside the hashtags: "#chic #light #cute #french."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shows off long hair during festive celebration

Her fans instantly fell in love with the new look, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous, it really suits you," alongside a heart and flame emoji.

SEE: Martine McCutcheon stuns in leg-lengthening Zara jeans but fans go wild for 'Don'

AWW: Martine McCutcheon's husband bought her the sparkliest Christmas gift

A second commented: "Beautiful you always look lovely xx," and a third added: "Love it...actually."

Meanwhile a fourth fan wanted to try the style out, but feared they wouldn't be able to pull it off, explaining: "Oh it really does suit you. I keep thinking of going back to a bob with a fringe but having hot flushes means my fringe will be stuck to my forehead. I also need to be able to tie my hair up so it's off my neck. Maybe I'll take the plunge 1 day x"

Thankfully, Martine was on hand to offer some advice, as she responded: "A little can [of] dry shampoo fixes that - I’m not going through the change but I do get hot flushes with the m.e and a spray of the dry shampoo and a little comb in the bag to brush it out does the trick!"

martine-mccutcheon-hair-transformation

Martine's fans loved the new look

Her hair wasn't the only transformation for the former EastEnders star recently, as she revealed she was planning a small redecoration at her home.

Last week, she shared an image of a chaise end corner sofa in white, and she was gushing over it.

WOW: Martine McCutcheon sends temperatures soaring as she films daring video in bed

SEE: Martine McCutcheon showcases incredible legs in black mini skirt with festive sparkles

Tagging her husband in the caption, she penned: "I think I've found our new sofa @jackmcmanus1 what do you think? Elegant simplicity. You know I'm a monochrome girl at heart but with soft, Parisian, antique touches. Not practical - But hey you gotta try and live the dream right?"

She finished the post by addressing what many might see as an issue, as she explained: "PS for those sensible followers - We already have a white sofa - We don't drink red wine, The Dogs have their own little sofa with blankets. It's got a stain proof protector!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about martine mccutcheon

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back