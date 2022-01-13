Martine McCutcheon left her fans stunned on Thursday as the Love Actually star made a return to one of her old hairstyles – and she looked amazing.

The star has been rocking some longer hair for a while, but she's now decided to go back to a bob hairstyle, which suited her perfectly. She shared a photo of herself styling out her new 'do, as she shared: "Back to the Bob." She then added the black heart emoji, which suited the colour of her locks, alongside the hashtags: "#chic #light #cute #french."

Her fans instantly fell in love with the new look, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous, it really suits you," alongside a heart and flame emoji.

A second commented: "Beautiful you always look lovely xx," and a third added: "Love it...actually."

Meanwhile a fourth fan wanted to try the style out, but feared they wouldn't be able to pull it off, explaining: "Oh it really does suit you. I keep thinking of going back to a bob with a fringe but having hot flushes means my fringe will be stuck to my forehead. I also need to be able to tie my hair up so it's off my neck. Maybe I'll take the plunge 1 day x"

Thankfully, Martine was on hand to offer some advice, as she responded: "A little can [of] dry shampoo fixes that - I’m not going through the change but I do get hot flushes with the m.e and a spray of the dry shampoo and a little comb in the bag to brush it out does the trick!"

Martine's fans loved the new look

Her hair wasn't the only transformation for the former EastEnders star recently, as she revealed she was planning a small redecoration at her home.

Last week, she shared an image of a chaise end corner sofa in white, and she was gushing over it.

Tagging her husband in the caption, she penned: "I think I've found our new sofa @jackmcmanus1 what do you think? Elegant simplicity. You know I'm a monochrome girl at heart but with soft, Parisian, antique touches. Not practical - But hey you gotta try and live the dream right?"

She finished the post by addressing what many might see as an issue, as she explained: "PS for those sensible followers - We already have a white sofa - We don't drink red wine, The Dogs have their own little sofa with blankets. It's got a stain proof protector!"

