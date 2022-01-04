Martine McCutcheon stuns in leg-lengthening Zara jeans but fans go wild for 'Don' The actress welcomed her pet dog in December

Martine McCutcheon enjoyed the perfect family day out on Monday and delighted fans by sharing several moments from it on her Instagram.

The Love Actually star was accompanied by her husband Jack McManus, her son Rafferty and their adorable pet dog Don, which they welcomed into the family late last year.

"What a wonderful day we had reconnecting with holiday friends at one of our favourite places @beaverbrook. The company, lunch and ice skating were magical. Such a beautiful setting with wonderful people. #playtime #friends #reunited #lunch #iceskating #greatday," she wrote alongside several photos and fun videos.

In her Stories, the actress shared the same videos, which included one of Jack and Rafferty ice skating, her and her friends posing for the camera and a cute picture of Don.

Martine looked stunning in a pair of Zara jeans

Alongside a video showing Beaverbrook's ice-skating rink, she wrote: "So grateful for this view and seeing friends today. But I've done a lot for me over Christmas and New Year. So the fatigue is kicking in… those who know, know.

"Time to rest and recharge for a bit. Snuggling in bed watching the darts on TV later. Candles lit, incense burning... funny old mix but if it works, it works, right?"

Fans loved the photos but there were two things that were a particular hit with them, Martine's jeans from Zara, which according to fans made her "legs look so long" and her pet dog Don.

The actress welcomed Don to her family last year

"Is that a handbag or a dog?" joked one, to which Martine replied: "Definitely a dog! He thinks he's a little lion."

A second remarked: "Don looks like an ewok!!" Whilst a third inquired about his breed. "Shitzu," Martine was quick to clarify, much to her fans' delight.

Martine and Jack welcomed Don back in December. In a video shared on her Stories she revealed: "I got him! Don is home and is settling into our family of humans and doggie brothers very well. He's so cheeky!"

She added: "Please remember that dogs are not a novelty for a few months or a Christmas present for your loved ones - they are gentle, vulnerable souls who (when truly looked after and nurtured long term) are the bestest friend ever! They are hard work but they are so worth it!"