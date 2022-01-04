Martine McCutcheon details struggle with 'fatigue' after Christmas festivities

Martine McCutcheon has revealed she is ready to rest and recharge following a busy period during the festive season. Taking to Instagram this week, the 45-year-old confessed she was struggling with fatigue.

"So grateful for this view and seeing friends today," she said alongside a snap of an ice-rink at Beaverbrook hotel. "But I've done a lot for me over Christmas and New Year. So the fatigue is kicking in… those who know, know. Time to rest and recharge for a bit."

WATCH: Martine Mccutcheon welcomes new family member

She added: "Snuggling in bed watching the darts on TV later. Candles lit, incense burning... funny old mix but if it works, it works, right?"

In the past, Martine has opened up about her health struggles and how she's learnt to cope with her conditions, including ME, fibromyalgia and the bacterial infection, Lyme disease.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in her role as guest editor of our Christmas Digital Issue, Martine explained how she struggles the most with ME, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

"I'm coping really well, like a lot of people out there, my disease is invisible and it can make you feel unsupported or misunderstood," she said.

The actress shared this post on Instagram Stories

"It can make you tired and it can be unpredictable, which I hate as I love routine and being reliable. But in a way, I look at it as my friend now rather than my foe."

The actress added: "I look at it that when I get symptoms or when my body starts clanging, it's a sign for me to pace myself, rest. And I think it gives me that when somebody else would just logically think, 'Oh, I need to just take a rest', mentally, I don't do that, so my body does it for me. So, yeah, I've definitely learned to look at it as a good messenger rather than something that simply gets in the way.

Martine visited Beaverbrook hotel with her family

"And it's something that, be it diabetes, Crohn's disease, mental health, it's something that you manage, and it's something that you don't expect to be perfect every day. And I think when you realise that and you accept, acceptance is a big thing, it doesn't mean that you give up. Acceptance just means that you live your life with it rather than fighting against it."

